NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Causeway Police announced that the Causeway Bridge is closed on Monday, Jan. 8, due to severe weather.

In a social media post, Causeway police officials said the closure is due to thunderstorms, high winds, crosswinds and poor visibility.

There is no estimated time for its reopening as of 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

