KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Drivers traveling on the Bonnet Carre Spillway are advised to take caution on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The Louisiana State Police Facebook page announced a car fire that temporarily closed the interstate around 2:10 p.m.
The left lane opened back up around 2:40 p.m., but drivers are encouraged to use the alternative route of US 51 to Airline Highway.
The length of the closure remains unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back in with WGNO for more updates.
