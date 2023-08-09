KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Drivers traveling on the Bonnet Carre Spillway are advised to take caution on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The Louisiana State Police Facebook page announced a car fire that temporarily closed the interstate around 2:10 p.m.

The left lane opened back up around 2:40 p.m., but drivers are encouraged to use the alternative route of US 51 to Airline Highway.

The length of the closure remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back in with WGNO for more updates.

