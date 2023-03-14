COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Mississippi man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, troopers were dispatched to the scene of the crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Zuriel Pryor. Investigations revealed Pryor was headed westbound on I12in a Toyota Scion with a Ford Fusion directly in front.

For reasons unknown, Pryor collided with the back of the Ford and was sent off the left side of the road hitting several trees. Troopers say Pryor was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Ford driver only sustained minor injuries but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

“Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted, follow all traffic laws, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death” said LSP Troop L.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.