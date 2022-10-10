NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A bicyclist was killed in a crash in New Orleans East on Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive.

A press release from the NOPD says that the man was riding a bicycle through the intersection when a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and the NOPD said that the driver was cooperating. The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the victim with an autopsy and notification of family. Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205.