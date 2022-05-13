TICKFAW, La. (WGNO) — A Livingston Parish man is dead following a fatal crash in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troopers responded to LA Highway 1064 near Durbin Road. Detectives say the crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Roux Louis Smith-Green of Holden.

An investigation revealed Smith-Green was traveling on a bicycle on LA 1064 when a Nissan Altima traveling in the same direction struck the rear of the bicycle.

Troopers say Smith-Green sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was restrained during the crash and was unharmed.

While police did not say whether impairment was a suspected factor in the crash, toxicology samples were collected from both the driver and Smith-Green for testing.

The crash remains under investigation.