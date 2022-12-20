CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A bicyclist is dead after a crash on a St. Bernard Parish highway Monday afternoon, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene on LA 46 near Gallo Drive. Investigations revealed 55-year-old Michael Charles Scott was riding his bike eastbound on the shoulder of the highway when he turned into the lane of an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado.

Scott was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers say no alcohol was detected for the driver but test results are pending for Scott. No further details are available as this is an ongoing investigation.

