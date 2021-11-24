Baby among those killed in St. James Parish crash, LSP reports

GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — A multi-vehicle crash claimed the lives of three people, Louisiana State Police reported late Wednesday night.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on November 24, LSP Troopers responded to US Highway 61, south of I-10 in St. James Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 3 people: 31-year-old Keayette Wilkens, 52-year-old Angela Wilkins, and 10-month-old Jacon Wilkens, all of LaPlace, La.

An initial investigation revealed Keayette Wilkens was traveling north on US Highway 61 in a 2018 Chevy Cruze with two passengers, Angela and Jacon Wilkens.

For reasons still under investigation, the Chevy crossed over the median and struck a 2021 Kia Telluride traveling south. The Chevy was then subsequently struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma also traveling south on Highway 61.

LSP reports Keayette, Angela, and Jacon Wilkens were unrestrained at the time of the crash and were ejected from the vehicle. All three passengers sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

As part of the investigation, toxicology samples were collected by all three drivers. LSP continues to investigate the crash.