Avoyelles Parish crash claims the life of 8-year-old child

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 22, 2021, at approximately 7:45 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 where an 8-year-old juvenile passenger died.

The investigation revealed a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound of Louisiana Highway 1 when the vehicle began slowing and stopped in order to make a left-hand turn.

At that moment, a 2000 International commercial vehicle failed to stop as it approached the stopped Hyundai. The Hyundai was rear-ended, causing the vehicle to enter the southbound travel lane. The Hyundai was then struck by a 2014 Ford F-150.

A juvenile passenger in the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This fatal crash remains under investigation.

