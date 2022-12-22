GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon.

According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner was driving eastbound on LA 928. Head struck the 4-Runner head-on and crashed.

Officials say Head was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was fatally injured. The driver of the 4-Runner was properly restrained and was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.