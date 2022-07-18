Acadia Parish, La. (KLFY) – An 8-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Acadia Parish.

State Police said it happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 91 near Arpent Lane.

Mazey Guidry of Eunice was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The initial investigation has revealed that Guidry was traveling as a front seat passenger in a pickup truck when the driver, 44-year-old Carla Lacombe of Eunice, ran off the roadway to the right causing the pickup to rotate before impacting a culvert and overturning.

Guidry was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, police said.

She was pronounced deceased by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police said Lacombe and the rear seat passenger were both properly restrained and suffered only minor injuries.

A breath sample taken from the driver indicated no alcohol present and no signs of impairment detected, police said.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.