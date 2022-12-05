METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Three lanes on the westbound side of the Bonnabel Boulevard overpass are shut down after a spill on the road.

Louisiana State Police and the Department of Transportation Development (DOTD) blocked off the lane after a commercial motor vehicle dropped a large load of granite into the roadway.

LSP is encouraging drivers to find an alternative route until the lanes reopen.

