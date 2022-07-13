Police say that the crashes resulted in severe property damage in the 1200 block of Canal Boulevard.

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Thibodaux Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals involved in hit-and-run investigations. According to police, the incidents happened around the same location during the 4th of July weekend.

19-year-old Terrance Faucheaux and 22-year-old Kordell Willson were charged with hit-and-run driving. Police say that the crashes resulted in severe property damage in the 1200 block of Canal Boulevard. Through the investigation, police were able to collect video evidence to lead detectives to the drivers responsible for the crashes.

Thibodaux Police said that both Faucheaux and Wilson admitted to police that they were responsible for the incidents. They were issued a misdemeanor summons and released with a future court date that has not been released yet.

Chief Zeringue reminds the community to drive with caution. He also reminds the public that if they are involved in a crash they should always contact authorities to prevent any unnecessary criminal liability.