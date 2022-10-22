NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people were killed in two separate crashes early Saturday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, one of the incidents happened on U.S 90 and the other happened on I-10 West.

The NOPD reported the first incident happened on U.S. 90 West near South Claiborne Avenue just after 12:00 a.m. According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, a 44-year-old man was driving a taxi in the left lane when for unknown reasons, he hit a guardrail. When EMS arrived at the location, the man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

The second crash happened a few hours later, just before 4:00 a.m. on I-10 West at the City Park Avenue exit. According to the NOPD, a woman was driving westbound when a pickup truck rear-ended her.

Police say that the impact caused the victim’s vehicle to spin and come to rest near the shoulder of the road. The victim got outside her vehicle to look at the damages. While doing so, she was hit by another passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through investigation, police discovered that three other vehicles were also involved in the crash resulting in three people being sent to the hospital. The NOPD has not released the condition of the other victims involved.

Anyone with additional information about the crashes is urged to contact traffic fatality investigators by calling 504-658-6205.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the victims in these incidents upon the completion of an autopsy and the notification of their families.

