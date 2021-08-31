Winn-Dixie grocery stores open for business. Is yours on the list?

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Winn-Dixie announced the grocery chain will be reopening several south Louisiana stores on Wednesday following Hurricane Ida’s wrath Sunday night. See which ones are open in the list below:
Winn-Dixie Statement
Our hearts are with the associates and customers that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. We are actively assessing storm damage throughout our stores and making our best efforts to reopen stores as quickly and safely as possible. Safety is always our first priority, so we encourage customers to follow local guidelines to ensure safe travel on roadways as they continue recovery efforts. Our customers can keep track of their local store’s status by visiting www.winndixie.com/weather-update.
Stores
- 1329 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 211 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD.,
- 1404 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 8601 JEFFERSON HIGHWAY, RIVER RIDGE, LA 70123
- 1405 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 2112 BELLE CHASSE HWY., GRETNA, LA 70056
- 1411 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 5901 AIRLINE DRIVE, METAIRIE, LA 70003
- 1412 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 2104 WILLIAMS BLVD, KENNER, LA 70062
- 1426 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 3008 HOLIDAY DRIVE, NEW ORLEANS, LA 70131
- 1430 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 5400 TCHOUPITOULAS ST, NEW ORLEANS, LA 70115
- 1443 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 70431 HWY 21
- 1444 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 12125 HIGHWAY 90
- 1448 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time –
- 1454 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 5555 BURBANK DRIVE
- 1461 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 8601 SIEGEN LANE
- 1500 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 4100 HIGHWAY 59
- 1501 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 731 WASHINGTON STREET
- 1502 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 2985 GAUSE BLVD.
- 1504 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 3030 PONTCHARTRAIN DR
- 1576 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 10974 JOOR RD
- 1577 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 13002 COURSEY BLVD
- 1581 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 5005 CHURCH STREET, ZACHARY, LA 70791
- 1590 – Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time – 17682 AIRLINE HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, LA 70769