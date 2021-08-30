Watch: Officials in St. Tammany Parish discuss Hurricane Ida impacts

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Monday afternoon, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper participated in a post-hurricane press conference. President Cooper stressed that the curfew set before the storm is still in place and is for the safety of everyone.

At the first sign of daybreak on Monday morning, St. Tammany Parish work crews began efforts to clear the roadways. Many trees and power lines were down and blocking roadways, and some streets were still inundated with floodwaters.

“I saw and witnessed high water rescues today, with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Slidell Police Department, Fire District #1 in Slidell, and Fire District #4 in Mandeville,” explained President Cooper.