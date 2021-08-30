Watch: Officials in St. Tammany Parish discuss Hurricane Ida impacts

Tracking Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
St. Tammany Parish press conference

St. Tammany Parish post-Ida press conference

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Monday afternoon, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper participated in a post-hurricane press conference. President Cooper stressed that the curfew set before the storm is still in place and is for the safety of everyone.

At the first sign of daybreak on Monday morning, St. Tammany Parish work crews began efforts to clear the roadways. Many trees and power lines were down and blocking roadways, and some streets were still inundated with floodwaters.

“I saw and witnessed high water rescues today, with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Slidell Police Department, Fire District #1 in Slidell, and Fire District #4 in Mandeville,” explained President Cooper.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 77°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 88° 77°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Showers
Showers 44% 88° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 88° 77°

Thursday

87° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 54% 87° 76°

Friday

88° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 88° 75°

Saturday

87° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 87° 76°

Sunday

85° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

5 PM
Showers
56%
82°

81°

6 PM
Showers
58%
81°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
81°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

12 AM
Showers
43%
82°

81°

1 AM
Showers
35%
81°

81°

2 AM
Showers
41%
81°

80°

3 AM
Showers
45%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers
48%
80°

79°

5 AM
Showers
57%
79°

79°

6 AM
Showers
53%
79°

78°

7 AM
Showers
44%
78°

79°

8 AM
Showers
42%
79°

81°

9 AM
Few Showers
34%
81°

83°

10 AM
Showers
40%
83°

84°

11 AM
Few Showers
34%
84°

85°

12 PM
Showers
35%
85°

85°

1 PM
Showers
39%
85°

85°

2 PM
Showers
38%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News