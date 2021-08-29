WATCH LIVE: St.Tammany President announces Parish wide curfew at noon Sunday

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — St.Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper and Parish Director of Homeland Security and Emergency held a press conference in response to Hurricane Ida.

In the conference, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced an Emergency Declaration.

Cooper said landfall is expected shortly around Grand Isle as a category 4 hurricane. It is expected to pass with 140 mph winds moving north.

St. Tammany parish president said to expect this through all day Sunday until tomorrow.

The Parish is expecting power outages through the area like much of Lousiana.

Residents should expect at least 10 inches or more of rain in the area.

Possibility of tornados in the area for St. Tammany Parish. A tornado watch is in the area until 7 pm Sunday night.

There are two shelters for the public to use. Creekside Junior High school remains open along with Le Roy Junior High School. If anyone plans on attending Must bring their own food water and bedding.

Cooper added that it is getting late to leave for a shelter.

Roadways will be impassable with downed trees flooding and power lines

St. Tammany is monitoring rivers through the parish.

Residents are reminded to be careful using generators, with the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A Parish-wide curfew will be at 12 noon today.