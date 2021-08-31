Watch: NOPD makes several arrests for looting and enforces curfew starting tonight

Tracking Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans officials give update on Hurricane Ida relief

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson provided an update on Hurricane Ida’s relief and response plan.

In the press conference, Mayor Cantrell and Superintendent Chief Shaun Ferguson told the media they want to remain proactive in response to Hurricane Ida’s recovery and looting.

Starting Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. NOPD will be enforcing a curfew and anti-looting.

Ferguson said NOPD has made several arrests for looting.” It is an embarrassment of individuals to take these unnecessary actions,” said Ferguson.

Mayor Cantrell updated the community on Entergy’s progress. Wednesday afternoon some level of transmission to the city of New Orleans is expected said, Cantrell.

She said some level of light is expected to be in the city tomorrow but reminded residents that it is just the start of recovery efforts.

“Don’t expect the entire city to be lit tomorrow evening,” added Cantrell.

City officials also emphasized residents who evacuated stay where they are. “Now is not the time to come home,” said Furguson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 88° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 77°

Friday

88° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 88° 77°

Saturday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 87° 77°

Sunday

88° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 88° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

77°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

82°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
85°

85°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
86°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
87°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News