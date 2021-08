BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reminded residents this morning that humans aren't the only species displaced by Hurricane Ida. As a result, wildlife may spill over into human areas and cause concerns.

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, wildlife species will seek higher ground and be displaced into habitat with which they may not be familiar," stated a press release. "LDWF urges the public to be especially cognizant of wildlife forced into populated areas by floodwater from the storm."