NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The dreaded arrival of Hurricane Ida came Sunday afternoon as the now-Cat. 2 tropical storm continues to pummel Southeast Louisiana with 90-plus mph winds and heavy rainfall.

Nexstar news crews were on hand in the City of New Orleans to witness first-hand the rage and fury of Ida as storm reached the Central Business District.

The latest update from WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen says residents can expect more severe weather until 8 p.m. Sunday evening.