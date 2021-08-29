VIDEO: Well-known glass skyscraper in Metairie suffers damage from Ida

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is outside of the WGNO headquarters examining the damage from Hurricane Ida.

So far, the Galleria has only sustained minor damage, but the storm is far from over. The eye of the storm is, at the moment, passing fairly close to Metairie.

The Galleria is a 29-story skyscraper on Galleria Blvd., off of Causeway Blvd. In the immediate vicinity, three hotels and several apartment complexes.

In the video above from WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez, you can see a roof from a nearby building was ripped off and picked up by the intense winds. The debris went flying by the camera and crashed into one of the WGNO satellite dishes.

Also seen in the video, insulation from another nearby building is hanging onto the side of the Galleria.

