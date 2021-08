NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Monday morning daylight does not bring joy, but instead, sheds light on the heartbreaking damage the city endured. The damage is vast. Hurricane Ida did not discriminate.

WGNO Sports Reporter Jori Parys was in New Orleans on Monday morning. She noted damage to multiple businesses and residences.

Councilmember Kristin Palmer also took to social media to show some of the damage she encountered in Algiers.

Surveying the damage in Algiers this morning. There’s street flooding, downed trees and debris in many areas. Please continue to stay inside as crews assess the damage. I will be providing updates throughout the day as well. pic.twitter.com/FZa5YDfKVc — Kristin G. Palmer (@kristingpalmer) August 30, 2021