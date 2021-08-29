Tree falling on home causes first confirmed Ida death in Louisiana

Tracking Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA’s GOES-16 shows lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Louisiana coast, Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021. (NOAA via AP)

Severe Weather Resources

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – As Hurricane Ida makes its way through Louisiana, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening reported the first death from the massive storm that made landfall earlier near the barrier island of Grand Isle.

Deputies responded to a home off Highway 621 in Prairieville around 8:30 p.m. where a tree had fallen on a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ida made landfall with violent winds of 150 mph. As of 10 p.m. Central, Ida has downgraded to a category two hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, located about 30 miles east-southeast of Baton Rouge according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available. Download the WGNO News App for updates as Ida continues to move through Louisiana and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 75°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind 0% 75° 75°

Monday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 77% 84° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 87° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 87° 77°

Thursday

88° / 75°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 38% 88° 75°

Friday

86° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 86° 75°

Saturday

86° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
80%
76°

77°

12 AM
Showers/Wind
51%
77°

78°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
72%
78°

81°

2 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
85%
81°

81°

3 AM
Light Rain/Wind
92%
81°

80°

4 AM
Light Rain/Wind
85%
80°

80°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
72%
80°

80°

6 AM
Rain/Wind
81%
80°

80°

7 AM
Rain/Wind
75%
80°

80°

8 AM
Rain
72%
80°

80°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
80°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
80°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
81°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
82°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
83°

83°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
83°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
84°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
83°

81°

7 PM
Light Rain
61%
81°

81°

8 PM
Showers
49%
81°

81°

9 PM
Showers
49%
81°

81°

10 PM
Showers
45%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News