Tangipahoa Parish President issues indefinite nightly curfew

AMITE, La. (WGNO) – Due to the severe impact of Hurricane Ida, the Tangipahoa Parish Government has implemented a parish-wide curfew.

Parish President Robby Miller announced the curfew would begin Monday, Aug. 30. at 7:00 p.m. and would extend through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

President Miller said this curfew will be in effect nightly until further notice. Parish crews are doing their part to reopen blocked roadways and make necessary infrastructure improvements following Hurricane Ida.

“We sincerely ask the public to stay off the roads right now. We are tackling several issues, from toppled trees to downed power lines and damage from overnight flash flooding.” Miller explained. “It’s our hope that we can get these roadways cleared as soon as possible so other service providers can access their customers quickly.”