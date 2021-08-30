Watch: St. Bernard Parish officials give a post-hurricane update

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — On Monday afternoon, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis joined other Parish officials to provide a post-hurricane update.

“We are blessed here in St. Bernard Parish, inside of our levee system, with a 14-hour, relentless hurricane, that I’ve never seen before in my life,” said President McInnis.

President McInnis says the next step is gathering debris, unfortunately, residents aren’t in town to pick up their debris. The city is working on getting the power restored as well as lifting the boil water advisory so that residents can return, and the clean-up process can begin.

Parish officials have put in place a parish-wide curfew that will go from dusk till dawn. The decision to implement the curfew came after police discovered some businesses were burglarized overnight.