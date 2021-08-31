Over 100 Shell employees ride out Hurricane Ida on a ship in the Gulf of Mexico

Tracking Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over 100 Shell employees were reported to be stranded on a drilling ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

The employees said Shell failed to evacuate them before Hurricane Ida. The workers had to ride out the storm on a ship.

“I can’t believe we went through what we went through. i’ve been in this industry 15 years, and i’ve never had to ride out a storm, especially on a drill ship that has the capability of moving out of the way. me and all the guys watched out 3 or 4 other drill ships haul butt away from this location and got far away from the storm, but we were left sitting in the brunt of it,” said a crew worker who wanted to remain anonymous.

The crew member said that they are still stranded and said Shell is telling them they are working on it.

WGNO reached out to the company and Shell provided a two-day-old press release that said all personnel on the ship are safe and accounted for following Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Locally heavy downpours this evening

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 81° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 77°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 77°

Friday

88° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 88° 77°

Saturday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 87° 77°

Sunday

88° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 88° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

82°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
86°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
87°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
85°

85°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News