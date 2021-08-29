WATCH LIVE: Non-stop coverage as Hurricane Ida sets her sights on the LA coast

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO is proceeding with wall-to-wall coverage beginning Sunday at 6:00 a.m. We will be live-streaming our TV segments non-stop throughout the duration of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida’s eyewall is currently located 100 miles south of the Mouth of the Mississippi. Ida is now a destructive, Category 4 Hurricane with max winds of 145mph. Lightning has been detected in the eyewall —indicating robust, rapid deepening. This will be a life-altering storm for southeast Louisiana.

Landfall expected along Lafourche/Terrebonne Parish. Remember, impacts will extend outside of the cone, well east of the center. Any shift east will increase wind impacts in metro New Orleans. Be prepared for a rough ride from 6:00 a.m. Sunday to 6:00 a.m. Monday.

This storm is going to be a disaster for many in south-central Louisiana, coastal south Louisiana, southeast Louisiana. Some locations could be without power for weeks. Dangerous, destructive winds are anticipated where the eyewall comes onshore.