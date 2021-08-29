WATCH LIVE: Non-stop coverage as Hurricane Ida sets her sights on the LA coast

Tracking Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO is proceeding with wall-to-wall coverage beginning Sunday at 6:00 a.m. We will be live-streaming our TV segments non-stop throughout the duration of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida’s eyewall is currently located 100 miles south of the Mouth of the Mississippi. Ida is now a destructive, Category 4 Hurricane with max winds of 145mph. Lightning has been detected in the eyewall —indicating robust, rapid deepening. This will be a life-altering storm for southeast Louisiana.

Landfall expected along Lafourche/Terrebonne Parish. Remember, impacts will extend outside of the cone, well east of the center. Any shift east will increase wind impacts in metro New Orleans. Be prepared for a rough ride from 6:00 a.m. Sunday to 6:00 a.m. Monday.

This storm is going to be a disaster for many in south-central Louisiana, coastal south Louisiana, southeast Louisiana. Some locations could be without power for weeks. Dangerous, destructive winds are anticipated where the eyewall comes onshore.

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

