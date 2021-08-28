MSY cancels all arriving and departing flights for Sunday, August 29

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Airport announced the cancelation of all flights on Sunday, August 29. The notice includes all departing and arriving flights.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon, but rain and wind will be felt well before landfall.

Ida continues to show signs of strengthening on Saturday afternoon as it sets its sights on the southeast and south-central Louisiana coast. According to the NHC forecast track, the landfall point is very similar to the past few days.

The main change is the track at landfall has shifted a little east, closer to Grand Isle in Lower Lafourche, Terrebonne, and southern Jefferson, which means larger impacts will be felt in the immediate New Orleans area. There’s the chance it could still shift further east, though.

Total rainfall expected by Tuesday at 5:00 PM

Storm surge, street flooding, and flash flooding continue to be of major concern for southern Louisiana. Rainfall totals will vary depending on proximity to water bodies, but Metairie can expect around 12 inches, 12 inches in Lafitte, and Ponchatoula may see more than a foot of rainfall.

Please be safe and have plenty of supplies if you are staying during the storm. This will be a dangerous situation for many. Plan to not be able to leave the house through the day Sunday and Sunday night, and likely Monday as well. Many areas will be in for a very long clean-up process near the center of this storm.

