Mandeville Mayor, ‘Storm tourism will not be tolerated in any area of the city’

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Monday afternoon, Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden put out a warning to those trying to tour the town.

“There are numerous trees and power lines down throughout the City of Mandeville. For the safety of our emergency response personnel and the safety of our citizens, PLEASE STAY OFF OF THE STREETS.

Powerlines may be intertwined with fallen trees presenting an additional potential danger. There is no power in the city and all traffic signals are currently non-operable. There is water on Lakeshore Drive and on several streets in Old Mandeville.

DO NOT GO TO THE LAKEFRONT…. storm tourism will not be tolerated in any area of the city. A citywide curfew remains in effect until further notice. “

Mayor Madden says city crews are working to clear roadways and restore lift station operations. Emergency contractors for debris removal operations are making their way to the city. If you are clearing your property, please bring all debris to the roadway shoulder, but do not block any roadside ditches.

The city currently has no internet. The Parish 911 system is currently inoperable. To report damage, email: hurricaneida@mandevillela.net