Good Samaritans rescue 60 cows from floodwaters after Hurricane Ida

PLAQUEMINES PARISH (WGNO) — Derek Billiot is on a rescue mission, but he’s not looking for stranded people. Instead, Derek is out and about on his airboat, powering through floodwaters, rescuing dozens of cows.

“We’re actually rescuing the cattle. So we got about 300 head of cattle that [were] out here that we couldn’t get out from the back pastures in time before the storm came in, being that it was a quick developing storm,” said Billiot.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez caught up with Billiot as he was making sure the cattle were MOO-ved to higher ground.

In past storms, Derek has rescue people, but he’s thankful that this time around, most people heeded the warnings and evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Parish President Kirk Lepine is also very thankful — he told WGNO that they haven’t had to do any rescue missions for people in this area.

