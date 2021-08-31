WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards press conference running late after touring storm-ravaged parishes, Louisiana Coast

Tracking Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern, and Major General Diana Holland at the St. John the Baptist Emergency Operations Center, for a post-storm damage report.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to visit Lafourche, Terrebonne, and St. John the Baptist parishes and conduct flyovers of Grand Isle and Lafitte to assess damages from Hurricane Ida.

(Video signal weak please be patient video and sound may go in and out)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 89° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 87° 78°

Thursday

89° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 89° 76°

Friday

86° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 86° 76°

Saturday

86° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 76°

Sunday

87° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 76°

Monday

85° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
88°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
88°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
83°

84°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News