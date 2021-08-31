WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards press conference running late after touring storm-ravaged parishes, Louisiana Coast

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern, and Major General Diana Holland at the St. John the Baptist Emergency Operations Center, for a post-storm damage report.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to visit Lafourche, Terrebonne, and St. John the Baptist parishes and conduct flyovers of Grand Isle and Lafitte to assess damages from Hurricane Ida.

