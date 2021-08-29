LIST: Shelters announced in Louisiana parishes

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Here is a list of shelters that have been announced in parishes that are expected to be hit by Hurricane Ida.

This list is continuously updated. Check back frequently for your parish.

Ascension Parish:

The first shelter is the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in the gym located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave, in Gonzales, La. The second shelter is at Lowery Middle School, which is located at 2389 LA 1 South, in Donaldsonville, La.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

F.G. Clark Activity on Southern University’s campus:

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has an evacuation center open at the F.G. Clark Activity on Southern University’s campus for residents wishing to seek refuge during Hurricane Ida.

The center is staffed by the American Red Cross. Additional shelter sites are prepped and ready to open as needed.

Here’s a list of items to bring:

Masks for every member of the family over the age of 2

Bedding including pillows

Clothing

Medication

Your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other ‘creature comforts’

Your emergency kit with any foods required to accommodate special dietary needs

Do not bring:

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs

Firearms

The Red Cross will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside shelters — regardless of vaccination status.

Raising Cane’s River Center:

A second shelter site for residents has been opened at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, La. The Cane’s shelter is also staffed by the American Red Cross along with the State of Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Livingston Parish:

Live Oak Junior High:

Livingston Parish is opening a shelter at Live Oak Junior High at 9 a.m.

The high school is located at 30830 Old La Hwy 16 in Denham Springs, La.

Please bring the following items:

Masks

Non-perishable food items

Bedding such as pillows, blankets or sleeping bags

Shoes

Towels

Toiletries

Medicine

Cell phone and electronic chargers

Games

Anything for your children

Weapons, alcohol and drugs are prohibited.

Residents can call (225) 686-3996 for assistance or storm related information.

Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before making landfall in Louisiana.

St. John the Baptist Parish:

Emily C. Watkins School:

St. John the Baptist Parish opened a shelter at the Emily C. Watkins School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

The shelter is located at 938 LA 628 in LaPlace, La.

Residents are responsible for transportation to and from the shelter and should bring anything they need including food, clothing, bedding plus pillows and medicine.

The shelter will remain open for the duration of the storm.

Contact the Emergency Operations Center at (985)-652-2222 for more information.

St. Mary Parish:

Rapides Coliseum:

A shelter will open at 6 p.m. at Rapides Coliseum, 5600 Coliseum Blvd. in Alexandria. It will be available for parish residents with transportation.

West Baton Rouge Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish will be opening three hurricane shelters at Port Allen Community Center, Erwinville Community Center, and the Addis VFW Hall.

The addresses of the shelters are listed below:

Port Allen Community Center: 749 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, La

Erwinville Community Center: 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, La

Addis VFW Hall: 4453 Myhand St. Addis, La

Residents are asked to bring the following items:

Medications

Blankets and pillows

Snacks

Masks will be required and residents are asked to social distance if possible.