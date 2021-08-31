LIST: Hurricane Ida meal distributions and cooling stations available for residents

Tracking Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida

Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced on Tuesday meal distribution and upcoming cooling station locations for citizens in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Free meals are available today at the following locations:

  • St. Roch Park – 1800 St. Roch Ave., 1-3 p.m.
  • Harmony Oaks – 2514 Washington Ave., 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • St. Maria Goretti Church – 7300 Crowder Blvd., 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • New Philippians Church – 5324 North Claiborne Ave., 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • Arthur Monday Center – 1111 Newton St., 1-3 p.m.
  • Rosenwald Recreation Center – 1120 South Broad St., 3-5 p.m. (charging station also available here).
  • Life Transformation Community Center – 8606 Mark St., 4-6 p.m.

 Cooling stations are also available at these locations through the use of air-conditioned RTA buses.

For more information on distribution locations and all City of New Orleans Hurricane Ida recovery, visit NOLA Ready at https://ready.nola.gov and follow NOLA Ready on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Text updates are also available by texting NOLAREADY to 77295.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 78°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 81° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 88° 77°

Thursday

90° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 44% 90° 76°

Friday

87° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 76°

Saturday

87° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 76°

Sunday

88° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 88° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

82°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
82°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
85°

85°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
86°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
87°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News