LIST: Hurricane Ida meal distributions and cooling stations available for residents

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced on Tuesday meal distribution and upcoming cooling station locations for citizens in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Free meals are available today at the following locations:

St. Roch Park – 1800 St. Roch Ave., 1-3 p.m.

Harmony Oaks – 2514 Washington Ave., 1:30-3:30 p.m.

St. Maria Goretti Church – 7300 Crowder Blvd., 1:30-3:30 p.m.

New Philippians Church – 5324 North Claiborne Ave., 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Arthur Monday Center – 1111 Newton St., 1-3 p.m.

Rosenwald Recreation Center – 1120 South Broad St., 3-5 p.m. (charging station also available here).

Life Transformation Community Center – 8606 Mark St., 4-6 p.m.

Cooling stations are also available at these locations through the use of air-conditioned RTA buses.

For more information on distribution locations and all City of New Orleans Hurricane Ida recovery, visit NOLA Ready at https://ready.nola.gov and follow NOLA Ready on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Text updates are also available by texting NOLAREADY to 77295.