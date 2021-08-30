Jefferson Parish under mandatory curfew; 6AM Monday to 6AM Tuesday

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish has been placed under a mandatory curfew, beginning early Monday morning. Parish President, Cynthia Lee Sheng, made the announcement on social media.

The curfew will remain in effect from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 30, until at least 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31. This curfew may be extended at any time.

All residents are advised to stay off the roads as there are many hazards, including downed trees, streets blocked by debris, live power lines, and more.

President Lee Sheng will advise if the curfew has to be extended once damages have been assessed and rescue operations have been completed.