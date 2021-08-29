Entergy: 11,683 customers without power across Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida

UPDATE 8/29/2021: Around 8:30 a.m., 11,683 customers are without power in Louisiana. Jefferson Parish had 2,845 customers without power and Plaquemines had 4,507 customers without power.

Customers can call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) for outages.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., Entergy Louisiana LLC reported 6,600 customers without power.

When Hurricane Ida reaches the Louisiana coast more power outages are expected.

Here is a list of power outages by Parish:

Parish NameCustomers Affected
ASCENSION (L)2
CALCASIEU (L)1
E. BATON ROUGE (L)65
IBERIA (L)1
JACKSON (L)9
JEFFERSON (L)2,700
LAFOURCHE (L)103
LIVINGSTON (L)115
ORLEANS (L)510
OTHER (L)141
PLAQUEMINES (L)2,913
ST. BERNARD (L)13
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L)25
TANGIPAHOA (L)2
Courtesy of : Entergy Louisiana LLC

