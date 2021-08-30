WATCH: Shocking drone video shows damage to WGNO News Studio

Tracking Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — What was once called minor damage, in the daylight is now being described as extensive and major.

WGNO’s Studio is located on the 8th floor of the Galleria skyscraper, in Metairie. Drone video taken early Monday morning highlights the destruction Hurricane Ida left in her wake.

As of Sunday night, it appeared the Galleria sustained only minor damage. A couple of leaky ceiling tiles, an unexplained draft in the hall, and a crushed satellite dish were a few of the damages originally noted. That initial damage can be seen in the photo gallery form inside the WGNO News Studio.

  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane IdaGalleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

And in the video below, taken Sunday afternoon, you can see a roof from a nearby building ripped off and picked up by the intense winds. The debris went flying by the camera and crashed into one of the WGNO satellite dishes. Also seen in the video, insulation from another nearby building is hanging onto the side of the Galleria.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 77°
PM Rain
PM Rain 66% 85° 77°

Tuesday

88° / 77°
Showers
Showers 56% 88° 77°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 89° 77°

Thursday

87° / 75°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 58% 87° 75°

Friday

87° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 87° 75°

Saturday

86° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 86° 75°

Sunday

86° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
19%
83°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
17%
85°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
17%
85°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
84°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
22%
83°

84°

5 PM
Showers
49%
84°

83°

6 PM
Rain
75%
83°

81°

7 PM
Rain
67%
81°

80°

8 PM
Rain
68%
80°

81°

9 PM
Showers
55%
81°

81°

10 PM
Showers
50%
81°

81°

11 PM
Showers
41%
81°

81°

12 AM
Showers
45%
81°

81°

1 AM
Showers
50%
81°

81°

2 AM
Showers
43%
81°

80°

3 AM
Showers
47%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers
51%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
50%
80°

79°

6 AM
Showers
48%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
50%
79°

80°

8 AM
Showers
52%
80°

82°

9 AM
Showers
56%
82°

83°

10 AM
Showers
51%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News