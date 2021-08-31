PHOTOS: Downed trees show the strength of Hurricane Ida

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana. The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

Metairie home crushed by large tree

Shed of Metairie home leveled by Hurricane Ida



Downed Magnolia tree on Elise Avenue

Massive tree crushes home

Bricks ripped off of Metairie business

Mobile homes tossed by Ida

Tree down on cemetery in Covington; EJ Fielding & Sons Funeral Home



Fallen tree lands on home

Home damaged by downed tree

Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida

Power lines in Metairie hanging on by a thread

Neighbors block off street in Metairie; downed trees preventing access

Shell gas station ripped apart on Williams Blvd. in Kenner















Mobile home park tossed by Ida







Pike Entergy staged in Covington

Tree down on cemetery in Covington







The office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Ida caused “catastrophic” damage to the power grid, forcing hospitals, businesses, and private residents to rely on generators or go without refrigeration or air conditioning even as temperatures soar to close to 90 degrees.

Officials in New Orleans and surrounding areas are encouraging people who evacuated ahead of the storm to stay away in the immediate aftermath, because it remains unsafe to return amid downed power lines, flooded homes, snapped trees, and other destruction.