PHOTOS: Downed trees show the strength of Hurricane Ida

Tracking Ida

Photos from Metairie, Kenner, Mandeville, Covington, and more.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana. The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

  • Metairie home crushed by large tree
  • Shed of Metairie home leveled by Hurricane Ida
  • Downed Magnolia tree on Elise Avenue
  • Massive tree crushes home
  • Bricks ripped off of Metairie business
  • Mobile homes tossed by Ida
  • Mobile homes tossed by Ida
  • Tree down on cemetery in Covington; EJ Fielding & Sons Funeral Home
  • Fallen tree lands on home
  • Home damaged by downed tree
  • Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida
  • Power lines in Metairie hanging on by a thread
  • Neighbors block off street in Metairie; downed trees preventing access
  • Shell gas station ripped apart on Williams Blvd. in Kenner
  • Mobile home park tossed by Ida
  • Pike Entergy staged in Covington
  • Pike Entergy staged in Covington
  • Tree down on cemetery in Covington

The office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Ida caused “catastrophic” damage to the power grid, forcing hospitals, businesses, and private residents to rely on generators or go without refrigeration or air conditioning even as temperatures soar to close to 90 degrees.

Officials in New Orleans and surrounding areas are encouraging people who evacuated ahead of the storm to stay away in the immediate aftermath, because it remains unsafe to return amid downed power lines, flooded homes, snapped trees, and other destruction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 90° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 87° 77°

Thursday

89° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 89° 76°

Friday

86° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 86° 76°

Saturday

86° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 76°

Sunday

87° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 76°

Monday

85° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
88°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
84°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
85°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
86°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News