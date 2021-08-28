DOTD says to expect heavy delays on the roads due to Hurricane Ida evacuations

Tracking Ida

by: BRProud.com

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The heavy traffic that began late Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge isn’t changed that much this morning.

Louisiana DOTD is telling drivers to expect heavier than normal congestion in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations.

Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a category 4 hurricane.

Meanwhile, DOTD is also reminding drivers to take extra precautions when traveling, as areas of the state may be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall.

During unfavorable weather conditions, if motorists must drive, they should adhere to the following safety tips:

  • Do not drive unless you must.
  • Avoid driving in standing or running water.
  • Avoid driving while distracted.
  • Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.
  • Always allow for extra driving time.
  • Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.
  • Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers
  • Never drive through areas with downed power lines or utility poles.
  • Never drive around or remove “road closed” barricades for any reason.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

Our Ida coverage continues into Friday with more rain on the way

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 81°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 85° 81°

Sunday

84° / 78°
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 84° 78°

Monday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 84% 83° 79°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 85° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 77°

Friday

86° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
83°

84°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
84°

84°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
84°

83°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
83°

84°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
84°

84°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
84°

84°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
81%
84°

83°

5 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
78%
83°

84°

6 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
81%
84°

83°

7 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
93%
83°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
82°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
98%
81°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
98%
79°

79°

1 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
98%
79°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News