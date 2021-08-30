Curbside garbage suspended until Wednesday, September 1

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) On Monday, Jefferson Parish announced Jefferson Parish and the town of Jean Lafitte’s curbside garbage collection will be suspended until Wednesday, September 1, 2021, due to the mandatory curfew and the need to make sure that all roads are passable.

Additional information will be released once damaged due to Hurricane Ida has been assessed.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.