Category 4 Hurricane Ida intensifying. Bearing down on Louisiana. Here’s the latest.

Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida nearing landfall

Category 4 Hurricane Ida intensifying. Bearing down on Louisiana.

Hurricane #Ida‘s eyewall on radar. Located 100 miles south of the Mouth of the Mississippi. Ida is now a destructive, Category 4 Hurricane with max winds of 145mph. Lightning detected in the eyewall indicating robust, rapid deepening. This will be a life altering storm for southeast Louisiana.

Conditions already starting to deteriorate. You still have 5-6 hours to evacuate safely before winds become too strong to safely leave. DO NOT stay if you’re in Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish. PLEASE if you’re going to leave, do not wait. Leave.

Landfall expected along Lafourche/Terrebonne Parish. Remember, impacts WILL extend outside of the cone, well east of the center. Any shift east will increase wind impacts in metro New Orleans. Be prepared for a rough ride from 6:00 a.m. Sunday to 6:00 a.m. Monday.

New storm surge projections for #Ida. 12-16′ of inundation above normally dry ground from Port Fourchon to Mouth of Mississippi.

10-15+” amounts likely in spots. Power outages likely with 80-115mph gusts in metro New Orleans on current track. Higher gusts with any shift in the track closer to New Orleans. Be ready to help your neighbors clean up. We will get though this.

This storm is going to be a disaster for many in south-central Louisiana, coastal south Louisiana, southeast Louisiana. Some locations could be without power for weeks. Dangerous, destructive winds where the Eyewall comes onshore. National Hurricane Center has the system making lanfs as a Category 4 with 130 mph winds at landfall. Gusts above 140+ in parts of Terrebonne/Lafourche/lower Jefferson Parishes.

For Instagram updates — https://www.instagram.com/scotpilie_wx/?ltclid=Hurricane force sustained winds will go inland 75-100 miles from the coast near landfall. Donaldsonville to Baton Rouge to Hammond will likely see extensive wind damage, trees down, power outages.

From Baton Rouge to Houma to New Orleans to Slidell, you should be prepared for significant impacts.If you’re in low lying area that floods, we will have significant heavy rain & tornado threat in southeast Louisiana.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 78°
Heavy Rain/Wind
Heavy Rain/Wind 100% 80° 78°

Monday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 76% 83° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 85° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 77°

Thursday

87° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 87° 76°

Friday

87° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 87° 76°

Saturday

86° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 86° 76°

