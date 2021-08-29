AT&T waiving overage charges on talk, text and data until Sept. 4 due to Ida

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — AT&T announced today that it will be waiving overage charges in 388 ZIP codes around Louisiana and Mississippi due to Hurricane Ida.
The telecom giant said it would basically be providing unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in the affected ZIP codes from August 29 through September 4.
Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.
Affected ZIP codes are listed below:
39520, 39521, 39525, 39556, 39558, 39572, 39522, 39529, 39576, 39552, 39553, 39555, 39562, 39563, 39564, 39566, 39567, 39568, 39569, 39581, 39565, 39069, 39096, 39668, 70516, 70525, 70526, 70527, 70531, 70534, 70537, 70543, 70556, 70559, 70578, 70718, 70725, 70346, 70728, 70734, 70707, 70737, 70769, 70774, 70778, 70341, 70372, 70390, 70391, 70339, 70393, 70704, 70714, 70801, 70802, 70803, 70804, 70805, 70806, 70807, 70808, 70809, 70810, 70811, 70812, 70813, 70814, 70815, 70816, 70817, 70818, 70819, 70820, 70821, 70825, 70826, 70827, 70831, 70835, 70836, 70837, 70874, 70879, 70884, 70892, 70893, 70894, 70895, 70896, 70898, 70739, 70770, 70791, 70722, 70730, 70748, 70761, 70777, 70789, 70513, 70544, 70552, 70569, 70560, 70562, 70563, 70721, 70740, 70757, 70764, 70765, 70772, 70776, 70780, 70788, 70036, 70358, 70053, 70054, 70056, 70058, 70059, 70062, 70063, 70064, 70065, 70067, 70072, 70073, 70001, 70002, 70003, 70004, 70005, 70006, 70009, 70010, 70011, 70033, 70055, 70121, 70123, 70141, 70181, 70183, 70094, 70096, 70518, 70520, 70529, 70501, 70502, 70503, 70504, 70505, 70506, 70507, 70508, 70509, 70596, 70598, 70558, 70583, 70592, 70345, 70354, 70355, 70357, 70371, 70373, 70374, 70375, 70394, 70301, 70302, 70310, 70711, 70706, 70726, 70727, 70733, 70744, 70754, 70449, 70462, 70785, 70786, 70112, 70113, 70114, 70115, 70116, 70117, 70118, 70119, 70122, 70124, 70125, 70126, 70127, 70128, 70129, 70130, 70131, 70139, 70143, 70148, 70150, 70151, 70152, 70153, 70156, 70157, 70158, 70160, 70161, 70163, 70165, 70170, 70172, 70174, 70175, 70176, 70177, 70178, 70179, 70182, 70184, 70185, 70186, 70187, 70189, 70190, 70037, 70038, 70040, 70041, 70050, 70082, 70083, 70091, 70715, 70732, 70736, 70747, 70749, 70752, 70753, 70755, 70756, 70759, 70760, 70762, 70773, 70783, 70032, 70043, 70044, 70075, 70085, 70092, 70031, 70039, 70030, 70047, 70057, 70070, 70078, 70079, 70080, 70087, 70441, 70453, 70723, 70052, 70743, 70071, 70763, 70086, 70090, 70512, 70535, 70541, 70750, 70550, 71345, 70551, 71353, 71356, 70570, 70571, 71358, 70577, 70584, 70589, 70517, 70519, 70521, 70582, 70340, 70514, 70342, 70522, 70523, 70538, 70540, 70380, 70381, 70392, 70420, 70431, 70433, 70434, 70435, 70437, 70445, 70447, 70448, 70470, 70471, 70452, 70457, 70458, 70459, 70460, 70461, 70469, 70463, 70464, 70049, 70051, 70068, 70069, 70076, 70084, 70421, 70422, 70436, 70401, 70402, 70403, 70404, 70442, 70443, 70444, 70446, 70451, 70454, 70455, 70456, 70465, 70466, 70343, 70344, 70352, 70353, 70356, 70359, 70360, 70361, 70363, 70364, 70377, 70395, 70397, 70510, 70511, 70528, 70533, 70542, 70548, 70555, 70575, 70426, 70427, 70429, 70438, 70450, 70467, 70710, 70719, 70729, 70767, 70712, 70775, 70782, 70784, 70787