Acadiana area curfews ahead of Hurricane Ida

(KLFY) — Below is the list of parishes in Acadiana that have curfews implemented by local government in response to the impending threat of Hurricane Ida.

Lafayette Parish

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has ordered a mandatory curfew for all of Lafayette Parish beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 29 until 7 a.m. Monday, August 30. Only emergency and essential personnel are allowed to be on roadways during these hours.

Travel on Interstate 10, Interstate 49, or Highway 90/Evangeline Thruway for the purposes of evacuation is permitted. The curfew may be extended if the situation warrants.

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish curfew starts at dusk Sunday and continues “until it is safe for travel within the parish.”

Iberia Parish

A curfew for Iberia Parish includes Loreauville, and New Iberia will begin Sunday, August 29 at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

JEANERETTE: Curfew will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until terminated.

DELCAMBRE: Curfew from 10 p.m. Sunday evening until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

St. Martin Parish

A curfew is in place for all St. Martin Parish residents beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 29 until 12 p.m. noon on Monday, Aug. 30.

St. Mary Parish

Unincorporated areas of the parish will have a dusk to dawn curfew.

PATTERSON: 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

MORGAN CITY: 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 6 a.m. Monday morning

FRANKLIN: 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 6 a.m. Monday morning

Vermilion Parish

Abbeville officials have canceled the curfew.