Watch 5:30 a.m.: Hurricane Ida continues to intensify

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Category 4 Hurricane Ida is intensifying as it reaches the Lousiana coast.

A destructive and serious situation is on track. The New Orleans metro area is expected to have 85 to 215 mile per hour winds.

All areas in the Northshore and Mississippi coast are expected to be directly hit in terms of impact.

Widespread power outages are possible along with significant flooding and wind damage

Overnight rain and wind impacts are expected to continue through the morning.

Significant damage is expected across Southeast Louisiana, worst case for the coastal areas and the New Orleans metro.