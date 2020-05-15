causeway toll plaza

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Caught on camera: Choking Florida man saved by neighbor
Video
Top Stories
Democrats push new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through House
Sailor docks in New Zealand after 3 months at sea to find world changed by COVID-19
J.C. Penney files Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system, autopsy shows
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Twist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Super Soft Play Dough
Video
Top Stories
Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Gourmet Tomato Soup from a can
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
NFL Draft
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Saints sign RB/WR Ty Montgomery
Top Stories
Tulane’s Jones to be inducted into LBCA Hall of Fame
LSU Linebacker Donte Starks dismissed from football team
Ed-itorial Podcast: MiLB could be back at Zephyr Field sooner than expected
Audio
Jay Artigues Elected to LBCA Hall of Fame
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Community
Help the Community
God Bless Louisiana
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard
City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates
Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions
Latest Coronavirus News
causeway toll plaza
Beginning May 16, Causeway will once again collect cash tolls