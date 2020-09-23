Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Moving New Orleans Forward
Your Local Election Headquarters
Tracking the Tropics
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Get FUELED
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Contests
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Demario Davis says film was “hard to watch” after loss to the Raiders
Video
Top Stories
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
NFL fines coaches $100,000 for failing to wear masks on the sidelines
Tyjae Spears’ Journey to Tulane Starting Role
Video
Fork it over: Payton reportedly fined $100 K for no face covering Monday night
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
Virtual Shorty Fest
Donate Now: Hurricane Laura Relief
Help the Community
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
WGNO Forward
NOLA Neighborhood
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
careless operation
Child dies in Bogalusa car crash, mother arrested for driving drunk