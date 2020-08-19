Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
Your Local Election Headquarters
Tracking the Tropics
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Contests
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
RECAP: Day 2 Saints training camp
Top Stories
Countdown to Indy: Race day preview with driver Ed Carpenter
Live
FNF: The Kyle Walker era begins at Riverdale
Video
Chase and Stingley keep rivalry going to start LSU fall camp
Video
Boy gets Jalen Hurts’ name on his backpack, Hurts returns the favor
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
Help the Community
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
NOLA Neighborhood
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
calamari
‘Calamari comeback’: Rhode Island wins DNC roll call with tasty appetizer
Video