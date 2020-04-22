cadet class 100

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
NFL Draft
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Keeping people fed in the 9th Ward is one grocery store’s mission
Top Stories
Keesler Air Force Base maintains coronavirus restrictions
Crescent City Farmers Market will hold drive-thru market this weekend
District B Food Pantry to serve community for third week in a row
Video
PPP: How to apply for the Second Wave of Paycheck Protection Program.
Video
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Twist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Drake makes chart history — again
Top Stories
Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Homemade Bouncy Balls!
Video
Top Stories
Today in History: April 4
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ release date pushed back
Expelliarmus boredom! JK Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ hub for kids in lockdown
Picture of Faith
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
NFL Draft
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Virus shutdowns will likely make NFL draft most bet on ever
Top Stories
Zion the Penguin and Audubon’s Virtual Zoo
Video
Tulane Men’s Basketball Adds Alabama Transfer Jaylen Forbes
Draft day: What will Payton do? Here’s some clues
Late draft prep: Loomis says Saints spend much of that identifying possible trade up targets
Video
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Graduation cancelled or postponed? View the latest information for graduating seniors
Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard
City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates
Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions
Latest Coronavirus News
cadet class 100
Louisiana State Police is postponing Cadet Class 100 amid COVID-19 pandemic