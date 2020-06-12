bar pilots

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Tracking the Tropics
Coronavirus
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
20,000 expelled or deported from US into city of Tijuana so far this year
Top Stories
T.G.I.F! Perfect forecast for the weekend ahead
Video
53 years since landmark ‘Loving vs. Virginia’ case ending ban on interracial marriage
Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special
Video
Apprehensions, drug seizures at border rise on par with drug cartel violence
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Twist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Virtual, but still just as juicy and delicious
Video
Top Stories
Louisiana mom-to-be rescued from floodwaters
Video
Top Stories
Man in a canoe rescues woman on a mission
Video
What state drinks the earliest when working from home? Spoiler alert: it’s not Louisiana
Swimmers back making a splash
Video
9 feet of water crashes over Mississippi seawall
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
NFL Draft
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Lafayette QB commits to LSU for 2022 season
Video
Top Stories
Hudson Haskin reflects on second-round selection in MLB Draft
Video
Ronald Curry talks about Saints’ “vision” for Emmanuel Sanders
Video
The wait continues for hundreds of undrafted baseball players
NBA gives teams, players more detailed schedule for restart
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Community
Help the Community
God Bless Louisiana
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
bar pilots
Gov. Edwards announces boards and commissions appointments