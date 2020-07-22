Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
Your Local Election Headquarters
Tracking the Tropics
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the Gulf. Heavy rain risk for Texas & Louisiana.
Top Stories
New Orleans residents protest for $600 unemployment compensation extension
Video
Photographers take 10,000 free headshot photos for unemployed people
Video
Hess fitting the mold as a relief pitcher
Video
Breathing test debunks myth about face coverings
Video
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Emergency Rental Assistance suspended.
Video
Top Stories
Nation-wide strike expected today.
Video
Top Stories
Tigerland officer involved shooting; K-9 injured and one dead.
Video
NAACP says, “enough is enough,” about D.A. not charging officers in death of suspect.
Video
DENIED: Efforts to unseal Tom Benson’s records.
Video
UPDATE: Hard Rock Hotel Demo
Video
Twist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Photographers take 10,000 free headshot photos for unemployed people
Video
Top Stories
Cat Crook: “Cat burglar” stealing neighbors clothes & laundry
Video
Top Stories
Got grill? Here’s how a BBQ guru goes for it on the Fourth
Video
Serving since 1856, now where is Tujague’s Restaurant moving?
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
NFL Draft
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Southland Conference Virtual Media Day Recap
Video
Top Stories
NFL says fans attending games will be required to wear face coverings
Pelicans provide update on Zion Williamson’s return
NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports
Tulane Men’s Basketball’s 2020 Pac-12 China Game Cancelled
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Community
Help the Community
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
God Bless Louisiana
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Afro
The Story of Natural Hair
Video