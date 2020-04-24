Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
NFL Draft
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Saints trade up, draft Zack Baun at No. 74
Top Stories
Girls on the Run Bayou Region announces virtual spring 5K event
Louisiana National Guard supports multiple response efforts in Ouachita
Cassidy announces $1 million for Grambling, Southern Universities
A tiny fraction of Louisiana’s COVID cases are kids – Here’s why
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Twist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Gourmet Tomato Soup from a can
Video
Top Stories
Drake makes chart history — again
Top Stories
Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Homemade Bouncy Balls!
Video
Today in History: April 4
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ release date pushed back
Expelliarmus boredom! JK Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ hub for kids in lockdown
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
NFL Draft
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Saints trade up, draft Zack Baun at No. 74
Top Stories
Titans draft Rummel alum, Kristian Fulton, in 2nd Round of NFL Draft
NCAA to give men’s hoops teams scheduling options in 2020-21
Browns snag Grant Delpit in the 2nd Round of the NFL Draft
Cesar Ruiz brings dependability, versatility to Saints offensive line
Video
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Updated Daily: View the latest information on school closures in Louisiana
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: The 2020 NFL Draft
Watch Now
Watch Now
News With a Twist at 10 p.m.
Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard
City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates
Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions
Latest Coronavirus News
3rd round
Saints trade up, draft Zack Baun at No. 74