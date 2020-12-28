100th birthday

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Moving New Orleans Forward
Coronavirus
Local News
National/World News
Get FUELED
Newsfeed Now
NOLA Flavor
Eat Local
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Video Game News
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Our People
Top Stories
President-elect Joe Biden thanks Nashville officers in Monday remarks
Video
At least 48 cars broken into Monday morning
Big Freedia and PJ Morton will appear at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021’
Was 2020 the worst year ever? Here are a few that could be worse
Sports
Friday Night Football
Sports Zone
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
High School Sports
College Football
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels
Top Stories
Brees-y chat: Saints quarterback talks about seeding, playing best football now, and how Alvin Kamara helped his son win his fantasy football league – click here for interview
Video
Top Stories
Four peat: Lafayette Christian holds off St Charles Catholic for Division III championship
Video
LSU finally at full strength with SEC opener on the horizon
Video
WATCH: Stan Van Gundy recaps Pelicans 98-95 win over Spurs
Video
Brandon Ingram scores 28 points, Pelicans beat Spurs 98-95
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
Remarkable Women
Coats for Kids
Home for the Holidays
Keep Calm and Carry Out NOLA
WGNO Forward
Help The Community
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
NOLA Neighborhood
Donate Now: Hurricane Laura Relief
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home for the Holidays
Search
Search
Search
100th birthday
Son of Lynchburg WWII hero, Tuskegee Airman shares father’s story on eve of 100th birthday
Video